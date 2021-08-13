Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 3,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 33,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYAC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

