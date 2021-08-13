Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 228.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of Haynes International worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 152,239 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 309,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 261.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 188,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $493.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

