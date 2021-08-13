HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $3.61 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

