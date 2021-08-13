HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 271.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

