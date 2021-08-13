Head to Head Comparison: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) vs. CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and CEMIG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CEMIG $4.89 billion 0.81 $555.62 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A CEMIG 13.38% 7.35% 2.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00

CEMIG has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 705.69%. Given CEMIG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.64, meaning that its stock price is 564% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEMIG beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

