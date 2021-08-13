Head to Head Comparison: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Harvard Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 14.92 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Harvard Bioscience $102.10 million 3.38 -$7.81 million $0.07 121.00

Harvard Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Akoya Biosciences and Harvard Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Harvard Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.47%. Harvard Bioscience has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Harvard Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Harvard Bioscience -2.51% 8.07% 4.08%

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. The company also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems with custom amplifier configurations for cellular analysis, micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings; and offers preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions with a focus on physiologic monitoring solutions. It markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. The company primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, Biochrom, Hoefer, Panlab, Warner Instruments, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Scie-Plas, BTX, Multi Channel Systems, HEKA, DSI, Ponemah, and Buxco brand names in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

