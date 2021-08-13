Head to Head Contrast: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) & Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Cassava Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $349.85 million 2.70 $1.40 million $0.64 30.69 Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$6.33 million ($0.24) -510.42

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cassava Sciences. Cassava Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0.68% 7.45% 5.36% Cassava Sciences N/A -8.26% -8.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Cassava Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cassava Sciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Cassava Sciences has a consensus target price of $95.75, suggesting a potential downside of 21.84%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cassava Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Cassava Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

