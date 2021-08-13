Head to Head Contrast: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) versus MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 156.07 -$4.29 million N/A N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 121.61 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% N/A -3,257.37% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

