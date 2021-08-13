Head to Head Survey: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) versus Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $81.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 47.85 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -20.26 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.45 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -188.22% -22.55% -16.20% Atlas Financial -123.84% N/A -10.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lemonade beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

