Head to Head Survey: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) versus Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.30 $62.21 million $0.52 31.19 Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 2.66 $28.05 million $2.60 19.20

Patria Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners 0.49% 26.43% 7.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Patria Investments and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Focus Financial Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00

Patria Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 46.94%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.01%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

