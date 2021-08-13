Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $52.07 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,496 shares of company stock worth $11,669,717. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

