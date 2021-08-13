HeartBout (HB) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $173,982.40 and $39.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.25 or 0.00901725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001957 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

