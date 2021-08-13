Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post $163.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $162.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $629.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.82 million to $643.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $640.47 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $655.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,981 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

