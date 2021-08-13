Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $64.23 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00063434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00288164 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00036094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007147 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,751,380 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

