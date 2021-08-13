HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $345.87 million and approximately $72,097.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004547 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00028364 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 144.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00037266 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.