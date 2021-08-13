HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HDELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.09. 40,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,109. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

