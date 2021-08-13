Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Vincent D. Carson Sells 2,525 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of HELE stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.99. 3,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,153. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.34. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,276,000.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.