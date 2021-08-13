Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Vincent D. Carson Sells 2,525 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.99. 3,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,153. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.34. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,276,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

