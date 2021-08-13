Helium (HNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.49 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.86 or 0.00035325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $23.49 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00288410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,488,634 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

