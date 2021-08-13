Helix (HLIX) Market Capitalization Tops $93,599.06

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Helix has a market cap of $93,599.06 and $4.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026002 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

