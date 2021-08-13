Helpico Market Cap Reaches $2,430.74 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,430.74 and $12.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00141371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00151464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,576.78 or 0.99914257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.49 or 0.00853660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.