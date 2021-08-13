HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Short Interest Update

HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a growth of 4,594.9% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HMPQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 6,125,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,059,064. HempAmericana has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

