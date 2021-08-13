HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) Short Interest Update

HempAmericana, Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a growth of 4,594.9% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HMPQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 6,125,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,059,064. HempAmericana has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About HempAmericana
