Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,749. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $45.68.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

