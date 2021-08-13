Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €87.06 ($102.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €89.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

