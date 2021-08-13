Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

