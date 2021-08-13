Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HENKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.09 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

