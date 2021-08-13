Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Stake Lowered by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,776 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V makes up 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.41% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCIC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,190. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

