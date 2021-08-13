Henry Schuck Sells 2,545,328 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $157,810,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.70, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

