Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $58.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the lowest is $57.90 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $237.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $241.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $231.70 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $236.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

