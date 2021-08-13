Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%.

Heritage Global stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 119,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,468. The company has a market cap of $63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HGBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.