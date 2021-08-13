Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00010146 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

