HEROcoin Price Up 1.6% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $109,683.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00895871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001979 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.