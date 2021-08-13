Héroux-Devtek Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

TSE HRX opened at C$18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$678.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.79. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$9.17 and a one year high of C$19.20.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

