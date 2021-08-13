Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $266.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.79 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a 12-month low of $93.26 and a 12-month high of $268.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Heska will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,550. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.