HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.66.

Several analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get HEXO alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HEXO by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in HEXO by 734.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $553.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.