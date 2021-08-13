Hiblocks (HIBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.75 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $37.73 million and $2.75 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00155968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,740.44 or 0.99943134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00857469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

