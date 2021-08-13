Hifi Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.10 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $124.10 million and $50.68 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.18 or 0.00900449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00116016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hifi Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hifi Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

