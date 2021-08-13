Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the July 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,498. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 141.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 292.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 193.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

