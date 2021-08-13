Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the July 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,498. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.15.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.