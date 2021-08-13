HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from HiTech Group Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.
About HiTech Group Australia
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for HiTech Group Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HiTech Group Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.