Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $34.35 million and $1.32 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,152,299,321 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

