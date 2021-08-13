HollyGold Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $117,016.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00139765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.46 or 1.00184955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00859490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,575,292 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.