Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for approximately 3.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Hologic worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,816. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

