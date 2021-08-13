Homeros Hits Market Capitalization of $23.52 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Homeros has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $23.52 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.62 or 0.00891297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00101226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

