HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $860.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

