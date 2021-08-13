Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%.

FIXX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,251. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

