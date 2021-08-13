Honest Trading Up 9.8% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.35 million and $128,273.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00142698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00152322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,515.23 or 0.99965965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00866268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

