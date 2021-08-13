Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Shares of HKXCY opened at $63.91 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.03.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.