Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 256,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,525. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $179.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.13.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

