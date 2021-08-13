Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Hord has a market cap of $10.69 million and $2.10 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,539.94 or 0.99978384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00862157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,237,075 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

