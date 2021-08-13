Hord (HORD) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $9.26 million and $1.26 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hord has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00144641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00153215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,296.17 or 1.00065413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00869710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,233,600 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

