Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,842,000 after purchasing an additional 215,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,457,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 757,572 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.